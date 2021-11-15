Left Menu

Political vacuum in AP, chance for BJP to grow, says Amit Shah

Observing there was a political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exhorted the state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to effectively try to fill the void by taking up peoples causes.Interacting with senior party leaders before winding up his three-day visit to the temple-town, Shah reiterated that there was no question of aligning with the Telugu Desam Party TDP again.At the same time, he also ruled out any truck with the ruling YSR Congress in the state.TDP is a gone case.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:00 IST
Political vacuum in AP, chance for BJP to grow, says Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Observing there was a ''political vacuum'' in Andhra Pradesh now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exhorted the state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to effectively try to fill the void by taking up people's causes.

Interacting with senior party leaders before winding up his three-day visit to the temple-town, Shah reiterated that there was no question of aligning with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) again.

At the same time, he also ruled out any truck with the ruling YSR Congress in the state.

''TDP is a gone case. It is facing a leadership crisis. That has caused a political vacuum and we have to capture that space,'' the top BJP leader told his state unit leaders at a closed-door meeting.

A senior state leader, who attended the meeting, told PTI Shah stressed on the need for taking up people's issues and fighting for them.

''Basically he guided us on the course of action to be adopted in the prevailing political scenario in AP. He wanted us to make good use of the opportunity and emerge as a potent force,'' the leader added.

Shah emphatically told the state leaders that the BJP would maintain equal distance with both the TDP and the YSRC.

The BJP is currently in alliance with Jana Sena of Telugu actor, 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and other leaders from New Delhi, state unit president Somu Veerraju, former president Kanna Lakshminarayana and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari among others attended the meeting.

The Home Minister later had a separate meeting with Rajya Sabha members Y S Chowdary and C M Ramesh, who defected to the BJP from the TDP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021