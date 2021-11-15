Left Menu

Prajnya Satav is Cong MLC candidate for bypoll in Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:02 IST
Prajnya Satav is Cong MLC candidate for bypoll in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has named Prajnya Rajiv Satav as the party's candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Prajnya is the wife of former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, who died last year following post-Covid complications.

''The Congress President has approved the proposal for the candidature of Dr (Smt.) Prajnya Rajiv Satav as Congress candidate to contest the bye-election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra to be elected by the MLAs,'' an official communication from the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021