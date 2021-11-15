Left Menu

J-K transforming at unprecedented speed: L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 22:05 IST
J-K transforming at unprecedented speed: L-G Manoj Sinha
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is transforming at an unprecedented scale and speed, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday, and asserted that improving people's living standards and reforming rural and urban infrastructure were the top-most priorities of his administration.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union territory is empowering those who were discriminated against in the past, he said.

''Jammu and Kashmir is transforming at an unprecedented scale and speed. Improving people's living standards, reforming rural and urban infrastructure and unlocking the potential of women and youth from marginalised sections is our top-most priority,'' the L-G said.

Participating in the first 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to mark the celebration of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary here, he said the sacrifices and contributions of the tribal community in the independence struggle are immense, incomparable and invaluable.

The L-G said the prime minister has extended equal rights to a large population of tribal communities in Jammu and Kashmir through his historic decision to implement the Forests Rights Act 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021