New ordinances will make CBI, ED servile to political masters: Congress

The Congress on Monday alleged that the ordinances on increasing the tenure of ED and CBI directors undermine institutions and are meant for creating security for the BJP government and its ''friends'' instead of the nation.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged the government was sidestepping Parliament and violating the Supreme Court's orders only to ''misuse'' the investigative agencies and reduce them to the ''servility of political masters''.

''The BJP is consistently and intentionally engaged in undermining and sabotaging the institutions and creating security for themselves and the establishment instead of security for the nation. The ordinances are another example in that direction,'' he told reporters.

He alleged that these ordinances take these institutions from discipline and upholding the rule of law ''to dutifulness to their political masters and to the discretion in choosing how to deal with equals unequally and from objectivity to subjectivity''. ''The attempt is to substitute, servility and subordination to political masters in place of independence, he alleged.

''The constitutional values are as important as the constitutional letter and spirit. It seriously undermines the institutions - the Parliament and the Supreme Court,'' he claimed.

He expressed apprehension that the officers will be given an extension ''only if they behaved or heard their master's voice''. ''This is the very opposite of security of tenure and independence. It is turning the concept of independence of such agencies on its head,'' he said.

The Congress leader said the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stands exposed not as an alliance of political parties ''but as an alliance of the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax department''.

''It is not a political alliance. It shows the CBI amidst its many-many glittering acronyms as a 'Credibility Bereft Institution','' he alleged.

He said all who care for the future of India should not take this lying down.

Introducing these ordinances just two weeks ahead of the Parliament session is an attempt at sabotaging, sidestepping, skirting the institution of Parliament, he said.

''What is the public interest in doing so. There is only self-interest, BJP-interest and the government's interest,'' he alleged.

The Congress leader also asked if the Modi government is so certain of the public interest, then surely it will have no objection if these are scrutinised by a Standing Committee of Parliament. The Winter session of Parliament starts from November 29.

The tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate can now be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years, according to two ordinances brought in by the government on Sunday.

In both cases, an extension of one year can be given for three years.

The Centre's move, which drew sharp criticism from the Opposition, comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court saying that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should only be granted in rare and exceptional cases and for a short duration.

The apex court stated this in a matter related to the extension granted in 2020 to Enforcement Directorate chief S K Mishra, a 1984-batch IRS officer who is due to retire on November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)