BJP delegation from Delhi, Punjab meets Amit Shah, demands reopening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 19

A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab and Delhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 19 on the occasion of Prakash Parv.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:02 IST
A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab and Delhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today for reopening of Kartarpur Corridor (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab and Delhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 19 on the occasion of Prakash Parv. The Union Home Minister has assured that steps will be taken in the matter at the earliest.

BJP in-charge of Punjab Dushyant Kumar Gautam lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that PM Modi has done a lot for Sikhs in Punjab. "After independence, Congress party ruled both the Centre and the state but it never fulfilled the wishes of people in Punjab," Gautam said.

"They never bothered to punish the culprits of the 1984 riots. Everyone in Punjab demanded the opening of Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji had spent his last days. Punjab never fulfilled the wish," he said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Kartarpur corridor and had expressed his faith in Guru Nanak ji. But the corridor closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have requested the President, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to reopen the Kartarpur corridor on the occasion of Prakash Parv on November 19. The Home Minister has assured us that he will try to fulfil our wish," he added.

BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "We have demanded to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of Prakash Parv. And we hope that a positive decision will be taken in this matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

