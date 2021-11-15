Belarus' Lukashenko, Germany's Merkel held phone talks -report
Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel have held a phone talk, social media of Belarus' state reporters said on Monday, amid a migrant crisis at the Polish border with the ex-Soviet state.
No further details were provided.
The talks are the first contact between the Belarusian president and a western leader after presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, at which Lukashenko claimed victory, igniting the biggest street protests in the history of the state.
