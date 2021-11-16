Left Menu

Macron, Putin agree on need to de-escalate migration crisis in Belarus -Elysee

"On the migration issue, even if there's no convergence on the origins of the current crisis at the Belarus border, Vladimir Putin told the president he understood the need to put an end to it, first and foremost out of human decency for the migrants that are being instrumentalised," the adviser said. Macron also told Putin of his strong concerns over the situation on Ukraine's borders, where NATO says is a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 00:58 IST
Macron, Putin agree on need to de-escalate migration crisis in Belarus -Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a de-escalation of the migrant crisis at the Belarus border, even if the two leaders disagreed on the origins of the crisis, a French official said on Monday.

The Western bloc is seeking to stop what it says is a policy by Belarus to push migrants towards the European Union in revenge for earlier sanctions over a crackdown on protests last year against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko's re-election. Migrants - mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan - began appearing on Belarus' land borders with the EU this year, trying to cross into member states Lithuania, Latvia and Poland via routes not used before.

"The goal of this call was to put an end to this crisis," an adviser to Macron told reporters after the 1 hour and 45 minute call Macron initiated. "On the migration issue, even if there's no convergence on the origins of the current crisis at the Belarus border, Vladimir Putin told the president he understood the need to put an end to it, first and foremost out of human decency for the migrants that are being instrumentalised," the adviser said.

Macron also told Putin of his strong concerns over the situation on Ukraine's borders, where NATO says is a large and unusual concentration of Russian troops. The French leader told Putin France was ready to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Our willingness to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity was reminded by the president," the adviser said. France also offers its full solidarity to Poland, the official said. "We stand ready to help Poland."

Macron also reiterated to Putin his strong concerns over the possible use of Wagner mercenaries in Mali, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open - coach; Tennis-WTA calls on China to investigate Peng sexual assault allegations and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021