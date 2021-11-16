Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 02:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a ceremony on the White House South Lawn attended by Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a divided U.S. Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrats
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Congress
- Republicans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats
Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race in upset for Biden's Democrats
Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race in setback for Biden, Democrats
U.S. Senate Democrats return to voting rights legislation