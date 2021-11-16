Germany's Scholz calls Lukashenko 'bad dictator', lauds EU's tough response

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz on Monday called Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko a "bad dictator" who was using desperate people in a "shameful game" to exert pressure on the European Union.

"First of all, it must be said clearly that this is a bad dictator there in Belarus. And there is nothing to gloss over, he has lost all legitimacy," Scholz said at a dinner event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Scholz said tougher sanctions by the European Union were the right response to Belarus' actions in the migrant crisis, adding reports of a first return flight seemed to show the bloc's determined reaction was already bearing fruit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)