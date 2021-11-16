Germany's Scholz calls Lukashenko 'bad dictator', lauds EU's tough response
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz on Monday called Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko a "bad dictator" who was using desperate people in a "shameful game" to exert pressure on the European Union.
"First of all, it must be said clearly that this is a bad dictator there in Belarus. And there is nothing to gloss over, he has lost all legitimacy," Scholz said at a dinner event organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
Scholz said tougher sanctions by the European Union were the right response to Belarus' actions in the migrant crisis, adding reports of a first return flight seemed to show the bloc's determined reaction was already bearing fruit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Namibia suspends poultry from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak
New top editor at Germany's Bild brings two women onboard
Ukraine's Zelenskiy discussed European energy crisis with Germany's Merkel: tweet
Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use