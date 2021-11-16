Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Czech Republic, Hungary

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for the three countries, telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

U.S. Senate leader will add China tech bill to defense measure

U.S. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he will add legislation to boost U.S. competitiveness with China to a massive defense policy bill the Senate is due to begin considering this week, a boost for a measure that has been stalled for months in the House of Representatives. "Our supply chain crisis needs attending to and we cannot wait," Schumer said in a Senate speech announcing that the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, would be amended to include the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA.

Biden moves to ban oil, gas development outside Native American park

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a step toward prohibiting oil and gas development outside the boundaries of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park as part of a Native American tribal summit he is hosting. Biden also signed what he called a "long overdue" executive order aimed at improving public safety and justice for Native Americans, flanked by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other Cabinet members. Representatives from 570 tribes are expected to participate in the event, which is being held virtually because of the pandemic.

U.S. ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke to challenge Texas Governor Abbott

Beto O'Rourke, the former U.S. congressman from Texas whose surprisingly close 2018 loss to Senator Ted Cruz made him a Democratic star, said on Monday he will challenge Republican Greg Abbott in next year's race for governor of the state. O'Rourke has been seen as his party's best option for the 2022 gubernatorial race even after his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination failed to garner much support amid a crowded field of candidates.

Six teens sent to hospital after shooting near Colorado high school

Six teenagers were wounded on Monday in a drive-by shooting near their high school in Aurora, Colorado, and authorities were searching for multiple suspects in an attack that investigators believe may have been gang-related, the city police chief said. All six victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, are expected to recover from injuries described as non-life-threatening, although one youth was undergoing surgery, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told reporters about two hours after the shooting.

U.S. Republicans move to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on Monday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and eliminate legal hazards facing many cannabis-related businesses while regulating its use like alcohol. Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is spear-heading the legislative effort, described the bill as a "compromise" with less onerous regulations than measures proposed earlier by other lawmakers including Democrats.

Pharmacy chains defend actions as landmark U.S. opioid trial nears its end

Lawyers for pharmacy chains including CVS and Walgreens on Monday argued they were not to blame for the U.S. opioid epidemic, as jurors prepared to consider whether to hold them responsible for the devastation the drug crisis caused in two Ohio counties. Mark Lanier, a lawyer for Lake and Trumbull counties, told a federal jury in Cleveland that a verdict in the case against CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc would have ramifications across the country.

Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law

President Joe Biden signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill at a White House ceremony on Monday that drew Democrats and Republicans who pushed the legislation through a deeply divided U.S. Congress. The measure is designed to create jobs across the country by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and roads and by expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans.

Trump backs primary challenger to Michigan Republican who voted to impeach

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a Republican challenger to Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, who was one of the 10 House of Representatives Republicans to vote to impeach Trump earlier this year. Trump said in a statement he was backing John Gibbs, a software engineer who was a housing official in Trump's administration, over Meijer.

Experts say gun charge dropped in Rittenhouse trial was result of poorly worded law

The dismissal of a misdemeanor weapons charge against high-profile murder defendant Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to ignite a statehouse debate over how to fix what the judge in the case called unclear and two legal experts called poorly worded Wisconsin legislation. Defense attorneys in July filed a motion to dismiss the underage firearms possession charge against Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he shot three people, killing two of them, during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who earlier denied the request, granted it shortly before closing arguments started on Monday in the murder trial for Rittenhouse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/jury-decide-fate-shooter-kyle-rittenhouse-after-closing-arguments-2021-11-15.