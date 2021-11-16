Left Menu

China's Xi tells Biden that China and U.S. should strengthen communication, coexist peacefully

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 06:53 IST
China's President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Biden at a virtual meeting that the two countries should strengthen communication and coexist peacefully, according to a report from Chinese state media.

A healthy and stable bilateral relationship is necessary for dealing with global challenges like climate change and COVID-19, he said, adding that he would like to work with Biden to guide the positive development of U.S.-China relations.

