Xi warns Biden on Taiwan in 'frank' meeting -state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:11 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden his country would have to take "decisive measures" if "pro-Taiwan independence" forces crossed a "red line," Chinese state media said, after a video meeting of the two leaders.
The official Xinhua news agency described the meeting, held on Tuesday morning, as "frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Taiwan
- Xi Jinping
- Xinhua news agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts
Missouri man accused in Chinese wife's death set for trial
Health News Roundup: Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents; U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more