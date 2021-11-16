Xi warns Biden on Taiwan in 'frank' meeting -state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden his country would have to take "decisive measures" if "pro-Taiwan independence" forces crossed a "red line," Chinese state media said, after a video meeting of the two leaders.

The official Xinhua news agency described the meeting, held on Tuesday morning, as "frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful".

