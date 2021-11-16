Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh govt spending public money to get crowds for PM's rallies:Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of spending public money to get crowds for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and asserted that everyone in the state has understood the BJP's politics of ''jumlas'' (rhetoric).

The Congress general secretary shared clippings of media reports on Twitter that claimed that public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies.

During the lockdown, when lakhs of labourers were returning from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh on foot, the BJP government did not provide buses to them, Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi.

''But the government is spending crores of public's hard earned money to bring crowds to the rallies of the PM and Home Minister,'' she alleged.

Gandhi claimed that there is a deep resentment towards the BJP in every village of Uttar Pradesh. Everyone has understood the BJP's politics of ''jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (politics of rhetoric, low on substance)'', she said.

Therefore, effort is being made to save face by investing crores, Gandhi said.

