BJP-led UP govt only takes up developmental work, expressway inaugurations before polls: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday alleged the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has only taken up developmental works, and expressway inaugurations, as the assembly elections are approaching. "Akhilesh Yadav had also done this too before elections, now BJP is doing it. Before the elections, they remember the expressways. They remember other development works, but for the remaining 4.5 years, they did nothing. They have only carried out their own propaganda and spent money on frivolous things," Bhadoria told ANI.

"I want to say that both the parties, whether it is BJP or Samajwadi Party, that have not done people-oriented work. Only Bahujan Samaj Party has done education, health and employment-related work under the leadership of Bahan Mayawati Ji, which is visible even today." Bhadoria further said. The BSP National Spokesperson also hit out at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not acknowledge the world-class Yamuna Expressway built during the time of Bahan Mayawati ji which today is an example across India. The SP government did such things which did not benefit the common man. The kind of criminalisation that took place in his period, the incidents of rapes that happened, that was a very shameful period in independent India," alleged Bhadoria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway on Tuesday in Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district.

A grand air show replete with flypast and roller landings by Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars and Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been planned for today as part of the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway connecting Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to the state's eastern district of Ghazipur. Uttar Pradesh will go for polls in March next year. (ANI)

