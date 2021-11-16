Left Menu

JP Nadda on U'khand visit meets former bar association district president, jailed during Emergency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday met the former president of the district bar association, Subhash Chhabra who was imprisoned during the Emergency at his residence in Rudrapur district of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-11-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 11:40 IST
JP Nadda on U'khand visit meets former bar association district president, jailed during Emergency
JP Nadda met Subhash Chhabra in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday met the former president of the district bar association, Subhash Chhabra who was imprisoned during the Emergency at his residence in Rudrapur district of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik and others were also present.

Nadda, who is on a two-day trip to Uttrakhand had inaugurated the 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' from Chamoli on Monday. The BJP President is scheduled to participate in several organisational meetings during his trip, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni had said in a statement.

Uttrakhand is set to go to polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021