Cong corporator murdered in Chhattisgarh; 11 people detained

A Congress corporator was killed allegedly by unidentified persons after he went for a party with his friends in Chhattisgarhs Durg district, police said on Tuesday.The deceased, Suraj Banchor 39, on Monday night went along with 11 of his friends near the Hathkhoj lake where he was mysteriously stabbed by unidentified persons, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv said.His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

PTI | Bhilai | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:16 IST
A Congress corporator was killed allegedly by unidentified persons after he went for a party with his friends in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Suraj Banchor (39), on Monday night went along with 11 of his friends near the Hathkhoj lake where he was mysteriously stabbed by unidentified persons, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv said.

His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said. "According to doctors, Banchor was stabbed multiple times with a sharp, long object. We are conducting a probe into the incident and have detained 11 of his friends for questioning,'' the official said.

Banchor was the corporator from Hathkhoj ward in the Bhilai Charoda Municipal Corporation, he added.

Congress's state general secretary Arun Sidodia said those behind the crime will not be spared.

