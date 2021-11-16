Left Menu

Pondy govt declared journos as frontline workers, arranged for vaccination: Lt Guv

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:25 IST
Pondy govt declared journos as frontline workers, arranged for vaccination: Lt Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Puducherry administration has declared media persons in the union territory as front-line workers and arranged for vaccination of the scribes against COVID-19.

Extending her greetings and wishes to the media persons on the National Press Day, she said the territorial government was the first to declare the media persons as front-line workers so that they would get vaccination against the pandemic.

''Our government is keenly interested in taking care of the health of the press persons who had put in sustained efforts unmindful of the risk during the prevalence of pandemic in the Union Territory,'' the Lt Governor said.

Media is an effective wing in a democracy as it propagates the principles of democracy through their coverage, she noted.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who felicitated the media persons said, ''press is the fourth pillar in a democracy.'' He said his government is second to none in taking care of the health and wellbeing of the scribes. The CM complimented the media for their 'fair and effective role' in spreading the highlights of government's schemes to ameliorate the lot of the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021