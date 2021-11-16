Left Menu

Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face new charges of electoral fraud

Myanmar's military authorities are adding new electoral fraud charges to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her administration for abuse of power, according to a state media announcement on Tuesday.

Reuters | Kualumpur | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:28 IST
Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face new charges of electoral fraud
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's military authorities are adding new electoral fraud charges to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her administration for abuse of power, according to a state media announcement on Tuesday. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi was arrested in an early morning raid before the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew her elected government. She so far is facing 11 criminal cases, including two of corruption and one of violating the Official Secrets Act.

Her charges, which she has denied, carry a total maximum of more than 100 years' prison sentence. Her trials are ongoing behind closed doors and defense lawyers, the only source of information on the proceedings, are under gag orders imposed by the authorities.

An announcement in state media said Suu Kyi was one of 16 people, many of those former election commissioners, prosecuted for being involved in "electoral processes, electoral fraud and lawless actions" some of which involved threatening regional elected officials. Suu Kyi led a non-violent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military's 1962-2011.

The military said it acted because Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party's (NLD) victory was based on a manipulated vote, though the electoral commission at that time had rejected its complaints. The NLD says it won fairly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021