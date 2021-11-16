Left Menu

Sawant urges people to share inputs to draft vision document for Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:32 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday urged people of the state to provide their inputs for a vision document to mark 60 years of the state's liberation from the Portuguese rule.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of National Press Day in Panaji, the chief minister urged the media to take the lead and appeal to citizens to provide inputs for the vision document.

Media houses should take the lead in getting the inputs from people, who have seen the development of Goa and also have a futuristic vision, he said.

Referring to the criticism faced by his government, Sawant said that the media is always welcome to point out the government's mistakes, as it helps in improving governance.

The state government and media should work together for betterment of the state, he added.

