Capt Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Guru Nanak Jayanti.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:36 IST
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut in wake of the COVID pandemic.

"I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion," tweeted Captain Amarinder Singh. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry are considering the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor. The official announcement of reopening will be made soon, sources told ANI.

The corridor became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Its reopening will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan. (ANI)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

