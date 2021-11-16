PM Modi lands on Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in IAF plane to inaugurate highway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday landed on the Purvanchal Expressway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane to inaugurate the highway in Uttar Pradesh.
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.
The 3.2-km airstrip has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter aircraft.
The prime minister is here to inaugurate the 341-km expressway linking state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur. It has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.
From the airstrip venue, the prime minister will witness an air show by different aircraft.
