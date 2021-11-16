Left Menu

Govt to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district Shah said the decision reflects the Modi government's immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Sikh community.

''In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17.

''This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,'' Shah tweeted.

The home minister said the nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and he was confident that this move will further ''boost the joy and happiness across the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

