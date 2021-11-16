Left Menu

Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar chairs high-level review meeting on liquor prohibition

Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the liquor prohibition in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-11-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:23 IST
Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar chairs high-level review meeting on liquor prohibition
A visual form the meeting in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the liquor prohibition in the state. The meeting comes after a total of 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor, the recent death being reported from Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that everyone knows the opinion of the government on the liquor ban and the meeting is being held to implement the law properly in the state. BJP leader Jivesh Kumar Mishra said, "We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people."

Another Bihar Minister Janak Chamar said that whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, it will be taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Bihar. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Meanwhile, slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021