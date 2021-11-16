Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar chairs high-level review meeting on liquor prohibition

Amid repeated hooch tragedies in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting on the liquor prohibition in the state. The meeting comes after a total of 32 people died in the state after consuming spurious liquor, the recent death being reported from Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Minister Shahnawaz Hussain said that everyone knows the opinion of the government on the liquor ban and the meeting is being held to implement the law properly in the state. BJP leader Jivesh Kumar Mishra said, "We urge all the political parties to come together on this in the public interest. The crime rate has decreased in Bihar after the liquor ban and parties should rise above politics and support this for the welfare of the people."

Another Bihar Minister Janak Chamar said that whatever decision will be taken in the meeting, it will be taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people of Bihar. Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that the crime rate in Bihar has come down after the liquor ban and he stands against liquor.

Meanwhile, slamming Janata Dal United-led Bihar government, over the deteriorating law and order situation, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Monday said that a chief minister with 40 seats is incapable to govern the state. (ANI)

