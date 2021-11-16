Left Menu

Swedish Fin Min handed more time to try to form new government

The speaker extended the deadline until November 22. Andersson was elected by the Social Democrat party to replace former prime minister Stefan Lofven as its chairperson this month. Lofven handed in his resignation as prime minister last week.

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has been given more time to try to form a new government, the speaker of the Swedish parliament said on Tuesday.

Andersson is in negotiations with the Left Party to gain their support ahead of a potential vote to become the country's first female Prime Minister. The speaker extended the deadline until November 22.

Andersson was elected by the Social Democrat party to replace former prime minister Stefan Lofven as its chairperson this month. Lofven handed in his resignation as prime minister last week.

