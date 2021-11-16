Left Menu

Libya's eastern commander Haftar announces election bid

Khalifa Haftar, a major figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide sway over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday he will run in a Dec. 24 presidential election that aims to help end a decade of conflict. A divisive figure, his candidacy is one of many points of contention overshadowing the presidential and parliamentary votes which remain in doubt with just weeks to go, despite international pressure for them to happen on time.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:13 IST
Libya's eastern commander Haftar announces election bid
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Libya

Khalifa Haftar, a major figure in the Libyan civil war who wields wide sway over the east of the country, announced on Tuesday he will run in a Dec. 24 presidential election that aims to help end a decade of conflict.

A divisive figure, his candidacy is one of many points of contention overshadowing the presidential and parliamentary votes which remain in doubt with just weeks to go, despite international pressure for them to happen on time. Declaring his candidacy in a televised speech, Haftar said elections were the only way out of the crisis in Libya, which has suffered chaos and conflict since the NATO-backed uprising that ousted dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Haftar, head of a force called the Libyan National Army, waged war on factions in the west after the country split in 2014, including a 14-month offensive to capture Tripoli which was repelled by the internationally recognized government. Haftar, who is expected to formally register later on Tuesday at the election center in Benghazi, pledged "to begin the path of reconciliation, peace, and construction" in the event of his victory.

His decision to run will anger many in Tripoli and western regions who say no vote in areas he holds can be fair and who accuse him of war crimes during the assault, something he denies. The election is meant as a milestone in the U.N.-backed political process to knit Libya back together.

However, with no clear agreement on the legal basis for the election, major factions may reject the vote. On Monday, interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who may also be a candidate for president, called for new election law. In September, Haftar paved the way for his presidential bid by saying he would step down from his military role for three months - as required by an election law that has been rejected by armed factions based in Tripoli.

Haftar's campaign to take Tripoli was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli received military support from Turkey. Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam, registered his candidacy on Sunday to run in the election.

Analysts say they do not expect Gaddafi to prove as strong a candidate as rivals who have been able to build constituencies through their control over financial or military resources during the past decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021