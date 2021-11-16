Iran MPs reject President Raisi's proposed education minister again
Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday rejected conservative President Ebrahim Raisi's proposed education minister for a second time since he formed his cabinet in August. Last month, conservative Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, named after anti-Western hardliners consolidated their power following elections in June, faced a public outcry over alleged nepotism after appointing his son-in-law as an adviser and later revoked the decision.
Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday rejected conservative President Ebrahim Raisi's proposed education minister for a second time since he formed his cabinet in August. Masoud Fayazi failed to win a vote of confidence, losing 140 to 115 after critics said he lacked sufficient experience in education and was ill-equipped to run a large ministry which has faced teacher protests over pay.
"In your research publications, nothing can be seen except Islamic jurisprudence ... then how do you introduce yourself as an expert on managing kindergartens?," said lawmaker Ahmad Moharamzadeh before the vote in a parliamentary session broadcast live on state radio. Last month, conservative Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani, named after anti-Western hardliners consolidated their power following elections in June, faced a public outcry over alleged nepotism after appointing his son-in-law as an adviser and later revoked the decision.
