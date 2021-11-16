Left Menu

Assam, Meghalaya to take steps to settle interstate border disputes in six areas by Dec-end

After that, a clear picture will emerge and a final statement will be issued, Sangma said.Sarma further explained that the two states have formed three committees each to settle problems at six out of 12 disputed sites in Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Hailakandi districts.In the first phase, we are looking to resolve problems at six places.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:27 IST
Assam, Meghalaya to take steps to settle interstate border disputes in six areas by Dec-end
  • Country:
  • India

Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday announced that they would take necessary measures to settle interstate border disputes in at least six areas by the end of this year.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma said border committees set up earlier to hammer out solutions will submit their reports by November 30.

The two chief ministers visited a disputed site at Langpih in Kamrup district earlier in the day.

''The committees will present reports before their respective state governments, which will then talk to the stakeholders. After that, a clear picture will emerge and a final statement will be issued,'' Sangma said.

Sarma further explained that the two states have formed three committees each to settle problems at six out of 12 disputed sites in Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan and Hailakandi districts.

''In the first phase, we are looking to resolve problems at six places. Going by the spirit and pace, we are looking to issue a final statement by December 30,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021