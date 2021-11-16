Uddhav Thackeray part-time CM of Maha; hold fresh polls: BJP to MVA govt

Maharashtra BJP in-charge C T Ravi on Tuesday dubbed Uddhav Thackeray a part-time chief minister and dared the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and hold fresh polls, which he said would prove BJP's strength. Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting here, Ravi said Shiv Sena had betrayed BJP and the people of Maharashtra by joining hands with NCP and Congress to come to power. The Shiv Sena fell out with BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections accusing the latter of not honouring the promise of sharing the post of chief minister with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. The Sena then joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a government in November 2019. “Uddhav Thackeray is a part-time chief minister of Maharashtra. The state needs a full-time CM like Devendra Fadnavis. By joining hands with the NCP and Congress, the Shiv Sena has not only betrayed the BJP but also the people of this state,” Ravi said while addressing the BJP meeting, which is being held ahead of elections to the Mumbai civic body and other municipal corporations next year. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP often accused Thackeray of running the affairs of the state from the comfort of his residence and not stepping out to understand the issues of the common people. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had defended Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena. ''I dare the state government to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and hold fresh elections. They will then come to know which party gets the majority,'' Ravi said. The BJP state executive meeting is attended by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other office-bearers. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP had won the highest 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats, Nationalist Congress Party 54, and Congress 44.

