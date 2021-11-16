NPP leader meets LG, demands filling up of vacant posts expeditiously

National Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Tuesday met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum, highlighting his party’s various demands including the filling up of vacant posts in various departments on a fast track basis.

Accompanied by party state secretary Gagan Pratap Singh, the former minister met Sinha at Raj Bhavan and projected the issues of the common man in general and those of district Udhampur in particular, a party spokesperson said. Pointing out the growing “unrest” among educated unemployed youths, Singh called for the fast-tracking of filling up of vacant posts.

He also called for sympathetic consideration of the issues of daily wagers, contractual employees, Anganwari and Asha workers, dental surgeons and ousted employees of the Health and Medical Education Department. Singh sought the Lt Governor's personal indulgence for mitigating the people's sufferings, highlighting the need for focussed attention to the ''deplorable plight'' of the people inhabiting the remote areas of Udhampur district, the spokesperson said.

The NPP leader called for special funding for such areas because of the chronic deficiency of basic facilities faced by them. The spokesperson said the Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to issues projected by the party chairman and assured all possible support for redressing the grievances of the people. Earlier during the day, Singh led a protest demonstration against the BJP-led central government outside Press Club here against the ''growing'' unemployment and ''unabated price rise'' of essential goods.

“The BJP has miserably failed to provide jobs to unemployed youths and keep the prices of essential goods in check. The people are facing the worst kind of inflation which is making their lives miserable,” Singh told reporters.

The NPP chairman said there is no justification for the saffron party to remain in power as all its promises have proved a ''hoax''.

