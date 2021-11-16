Left Menu

When there's punishment for speaking truth, falsehood is in power: Rahul on National Press Day

National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 to honour the establishment of the Press Council of India PCI.When theres punishment for speaking the truth, its clear that falsehood is in power, Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag National Press Day.The former Congress chief had lashed out at the BJP on Sunday, alleging that it is busy killing journalism, after two journalists covering the recent incidents of violence in Tripura were detained by police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 16:36 IST
When there's punishment for speaking truth, falsehood is in power: Rahul on National Press Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On National Press Day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government Tuesday, saying when there is punishment for speaking the truth, it is clear that ''falsehood is in power''. National Press Day is observed annually on November 16 to honour the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI).

''When there's punishment for speaking the truth, it's clear that falsehood is in power,'' Gandhi tweeted, using the hashtag 'National Press Day'.

The former Congress chief had lashed out at the BJP on Sunday, alleging that it is busy ''killing'' journalism, after two journalists covering the recent incidents of violence in Tripura were detained by police. Later, the journalists were arrested and subsequently have been granted bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021