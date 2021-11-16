NATO restates support for Poland over Belarus migrant crisis
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the alliance was deeply concerned about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's strategy of putting migrant lives at risk, offering Poland support.
"We are deeply concerned about the way the Lukashenko regime is using vulnerable migrants as a hybrid tactic against other countries and he is putting the lives of the migrants at risk," he said.
"We stand in solidarity with Poland and other affected allies," Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with EU defense ministers.
