AAP welcomes decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday welcomed the Union government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The party's reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to the most revered shrine of Sikhs located in Pakistan will be reopened from Wednesday.

The corridor links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

''The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,'' AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha said in a tweet. The Kejriwal government has already added the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in the list of religious sites where devotees are taken on pilgrimage at the expense of the (Delhi) government under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, he also said.

