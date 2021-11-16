Left Menu

AAP welcomes decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:36 IST
AAP welcomes decision to reopen Kartarpur Sahib corridor
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday welcomed the Union government's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

The party's reaction came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Kartarpur Sahib corridor to the most revered shrine of Sikhs located in Pakistan will be reopened from Wednesday.

The corridor links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

''The Aam Aadmi Party welcomes the re-opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor,'' AAP spokesperson and co-in charge of party's political affairs in Punjab Raghav Chadha said in a tweet. The Kejriwal government has already added the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in the list of religious sites where devotees are taken on pilgrimage at the expense of the (Delhi) government under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021