Duterte's daughter says teaming-up with Marcos for Philippine elections

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:42 IST
The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed on Tuesday to be the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year's presidential election, a spokesperson said.
Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Marcos. Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesperson, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision.
