Duterte's daughter says teaming-up with Marcos for Philippine elections

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte agreed on Tuesday to be the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr in next year's presidential election, a spokesperson said.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is seeking the vice-presidency announced in a video message her intent to run on the same ticket as presidential candidate Marcos. Christina Garcia-Frasco, her spokesperson, separately confirmed to Reuters her decision.

