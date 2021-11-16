Left Menu

PM Johnson underlined UK opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 17:50 IST
PM Johnson underlined UK opposition to Nord Stream 2 pipeline -spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined British opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a meeting of his senior ministers, his spokesman said on Tuesday. "He underlined the UK's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which would divert supplies from Ukraine and could have significant security implications for the region," he said.

"He also reiterated his concern about the ongoing situation on the Ukraine border and emphasised that the UK will continue to support the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021