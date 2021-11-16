T'gana: BJP petitions Guv over "attacks" on its state president's convoy during visit to paddy procurement centres

The BJP in Telangana on Tuesday petitioned Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over the alleged attack on its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's convoy during his visit to paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district, holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the alleged attacks.

''The TRS workers and hired goons, amply led by elected public representatives of the TRS, unleashed violence on the convoy of Sri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP and president of the TS BJP, with the sole aim of hurting him severely,'' the BJP said in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Police either largely remained mute spectators or pretended to control the masquerading hooligans of the TRS during Kumar's visit on Monday, it alleged.

The BJP told the Governor that the rainy season for crops has come to a close and that the farmers who finished cutting their crops have been eagerly waiting for the government to commence buying paddy. But, the state government has inordinately delayed, it alleged.

Concerned over the plight of farmers, Sanjay Kumar sought to assess the situation on the field and visited paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district and interacted with farmers on Monday, it said.

Perturbed by the response to Kumar's visit from farmers and people in general, ''the Chief Minister deliberately planned obstructions'' to otherwise peaceful interactions with the farming community, the party claimed.

The BJP has every reason to believe that the attacks on Kumar had sanction from the higher-ups, it said.

''For instance, the Chief Minister held press conferences on November 8 and 9 and openly threatened the BJP party president, stating that he would see how Sanjay would tour districts,'' the BJP said in the memorandum.

It is amply evident that that the ''attacks and obstructions'' which were planned and executed by the ministers, MLAs and other public representatives are sequels to the statements of the CM, it claimed.

Alleging that TRS workers hurled stones and eggs on the farmers and injured them when the farmers at Arjalabavi village surrounded Kumar to narrate their problems, the party said the police did not do anything to stop the hooligans and their alleged attacks.

The BJP claimed that Kumar and convoy was attacked seven times in all during the day by ''TRS sponsored mobs''.

''The BJP holds the Chief Minister, Sri K Chandra Shekhar Rao, squarely responsible for the attacks. He openly goaded his cadre to obstruct the tours of BJP leaders, which was indirectly tantamount to inciting them to violence, which the TRS workers faithfully executed,'' the memorandum said.

''As a person holding a constitutional position, preaching, provoking and inciting violence is a clear misuse of power and a desecration of the constitution. The Chief Minister's statement and actions, coupled with the inaction of the police to violence, point to the breakdown of law and order machinery in the state,'' it said. Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked as to what was the role of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in cultivation of crops, including provision of electricity.

It is the TRS government which provided irrigation water and others to farmers in Telangana, he said.

What moral right does the BJP have to go to the farmers and agitate, he asked.

The war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP over paddy procurement in the state escalated on Monday with workers of the two parties clashing by pelting stones at each other during Kumar's visit to paddy procurement centres in Nalgonda district.

