World News Roundup: China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document; Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants at Belarus border and more

China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document

China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance of the party ahead of what is likely to be a precedent-breaking third term to begin next year, while enshrining his vision of China's historical trajectory.

Poland turns water cannon on rock-throwing migrants at Belarus border

Polish security forces turned water cannon on migrants who threw rocks across the Belarusian border, where thousands have gathered in a chaotic attempt to reach the European Union, video footage shared by authorities showed on Tuesday. The crisis has led the EU to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, which it accuses of attempting to destabilise the bloc by pushing migrants across the border illegally.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi face new charges of electoral fraud as date set for verdict

Myanmar's military authorities on Tuesday announced detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be prosecuted for electoral fraud and abuse of power, preparing new charges as a judge set a date for delivering the first verdict in her trial.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi was one of 16 people, mostly former election commissioners, accused of involvement in "electoral processes, electoral fraud and lawless actions" some of which involved threatening local officials, according to Tuesday's announcement in state media.

Armenia asks Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan amid border clash - TASS

Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend its territorial sovereignty against Azerbaijan and said a heavy border clash between Azeri and Armenian forces was underway, Russia's TASS news agency reported. Tensions between Yerevan and Baku remain high after a 44-day war last year between ethnic Armenian forces and the Azeri army, backed by Turkey, that killed at least 6,500 people and ended in a decisive victory for Azerbaijan.

Triple suicide bombers in Uganda capital kill three civilians, wound dozens

Three suicide bombers in the heart of Uganda's capital killed at least three civilians and sent parliamentarians rushing for cover as nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and police said, the latest in a string of bombings over the past month. At least 33 people were being treated at Mulago Hospital, including five people in critical condition, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

China's EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade

China will never change its position on Taiwan and will also not shift its view that the European Union must lift its sanctions if a new Sino-EU investment deal is to be ratified, China's ambassador to the EU said on Tuesday. Despite plans for an EU-China summit by the end of this year, Zhang Ming's comments offered little hope for a diplomatic breakthrough after EU countries such as Lithuania increased contacts with Taiwan this year.

Body of young Syrian migrant buried in Poland as family watch by videolink

On a dark November evening in a small town in north-east Poland, men lower the wooden coffin of a young migrant into a freshly dug grave to the sound of an imam reciting a funeral prayer. Ahmed al-Hassan, a 19-year-old Syrian, drowned in a river last month while trying to cross to the European Union from Belarus, one of at least eight people who have died at the border in recent months.

Russia dismisses U.S. criticism of anti-satellite weapons test

Russia said on Tuesday it had successfully conducted a weapons test targeting an old Russian satellite and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft. U.S. officials said Monday's test had generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station (ISS) and that would pose a hazard to space activities for years.

Biden, Xi stick to their positions but turn down the heat in three-hour talk

U.S. President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart on human rights in a video call lasting more than three hours, while Xi Jinping warned that China would respond to provocations on Taiwan, according to official accounts of the exchange. The closely scrutinized conversation between the leaders of the world's biggest economies was described by both sides as frank and direct as the two sides tried to lower the temperature and avoid conflict.

Analysis-Hours of talk, but little change after Biden-Xi virtual meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping just completed their longest exchange as world leaders - but three and a half hours of talks appear to have done little, if anything, to narrow divergent positions between the superpowers.

China's state media described the meeting as "frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful."

