US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-How much prison time could shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?; Trump adviser Bannon assails Biden over Capitol riot probe charges and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-How much prison time could shooter Kyle Rittenhouse face?

Whether Kyle Rittenhouse walks free or goes to prison is now in the hands of a Wisconsin jury. A 12-member jury must decide whether the U.S. teen acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests for racial justice in Kenosha last year.

Trump adviser Bannon assails Biden over Capitol riot probe charges

Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Steve Bannon on Monday sought to portray the criminal charges over his defiance of a congressional inquiry into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot as politically motivated, lashing out at President Joe Biden and others. Bannon, indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress, made his first court appearance, with Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather releasing him on his personal recognizance after a brief hearing. Hours earlier, Bannon turned himself in at an FBI field office in Washington, flanked by black-clad bodyguards.

In New Hampshire, Biden bets infrastructure beats political headwinds

Fresh from signing his signature bipartisan infrastructure bill, U.S. President Joe Biden will trek to New Hampshire, a key state in the 2022 midterms, on Tuesday to tout the bill's benefits and revive the party's slumping poll numbers. Biden and his Democratic Party are betting that bipartisan progress and popular policies like investing in infrastructure and creating jobs can win over voters. The opposition Republican party remains divided over former President Donald Trump, his supporters' Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and whether to cooperate with Biden on regular governance.

As U.S. Congress advances Democrats' tax plans, America's wealthy eye loopholes

As Congress looks to advance its $1.75 trillion spending package this week, wealthy individuals are already planning ways to avoid paying for it. Lawmakers are expected to vote on Democrats' social spending bill in the U.S. House of Representatives this week, laying the groundwork for the Senate to take it up.

Court lottery gives Biden administration a chance to revive COVID vaccine mandate

Lawsuits filed around the country challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule are expected to be consolidated in a single federal appeals court on Tuesday, giving the government a chance to revive a rule that was blocked last week. More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed challenging the rule, which requires employers with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing combined with wearing a face covering at work.

U.S. bishops to weigh communion rules that could rebuke Biden over abortion

U.S. Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday are expected to debate whether President Joe Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving communion, an issue that has deepened rifts in the church since the Democrat took office.

At their assembly in Baltimore, the bishops are scheduled to discuss a document clarifying the meaning of Holy Communion, a sacrament central to the faith. The bishops have been divided over how explicitly the document should define the eligibility of prominent Catholics like Biden to receive communion due to political stances that contradict church teaching.

U.S. judge to hear House bid to get Trump tax returns

A U.S. judge on Tuesday will hear arguments in a long-running lawsuit over whether Congress can obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and activities of his family company, the Trump Organization. The dispute lingers on some 10 months after he left office.

Report says drugmakers impose unjustified U.S. price increases; spending on AbbVie drug rises $1.4 billion

Drugmakers hiked U.S. prices on seven of the 10 costliest prescription drugs in 2020 without justification, increasing drug spending by $1.67 billion, a U.S. group that reviews the value of medicines said on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc's widely used Humira rheumatoid arthritis drug accounted for the majority of the spending increase, with a net price increase of 9.6% leading to an almost $1.4 billion increase in U.S. spending.

Ollie the dog helps U.S. kids with vaccine hesitancy one jab at a time

There is no vaccine hesitancy like that of a 9-year-old girl staring down the glint of a hypodermic needle. And there is no remedy quite like Ollie, a 6-year-old goldendoodle therapy dog who is helping kids at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego overcome the anxiety associated with getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Pentagon fails fourth audit but sees steady progress

The U.S. Pentagon racked up its fourth comprehensive audit failure, reflecting problems in systems and accounting as the vast bureaucracy makes "steady progress" towards a passing grade, the department's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

The legally required audit has helped sharpen the Pentagon's systems and controls and has regularly helped the Department of Defense find misplaced inventory helping save money.

