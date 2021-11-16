Left Menu

Kuwait's emir tasks crown prince with naming PM -decree

Kuwait's emir has temporarily handed over to its crown prince, his designated successor, some of his main constitutional duties including naming the prime minister, swearing in the cabinet and issuing laws, according to a decree issued on Tuesday.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who looked frail in his last public appearance in late October, had on Monday asked his half brother Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah to assume some of his duties. Both are in their 80s. Sheikh Nawaf earlier this week accepted the government's resignation but had not yet named a prime minister to form a new cabinet, which would be the OPEC member state's third this year amidst a standoff between the government and elected parliament.

The emir, who assumed power in U.S.-allied Kuwait in September 2020 after the death of his brother, who had ruled for over a decade, had acted to end the feud by pardoning dissidents in an amnesty sought by opposition lawmakers.

