Left Menu

Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief

The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said that Sudanese authorities on Tuesday released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained in the African country. Security forces arrested El Musalmi El Kabbashi on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 16-11-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 19:46 IST
Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief
  • Country:
  • Sudan

The Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera said that Sudanese authorities on Tuesday released its bureau chief, two days after he was detained in the African country. Security forces arrested El Musalmi El Kabbashi on Sunday, following a raid on his home in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. That came a day after thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's coup last month. Al-Jazeera did not elaborate further on the circumstances of El Kabbashi's release in its statement on Twitter. Sudanese authorities have not commented on the reporter's detention. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. At least 23 protesters have been killed so far, and hundreds of others have been wounded due to excessive force used by the country's security forces, according to Sudanese doctors and U.N.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021