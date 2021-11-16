Rajasthan: Teachers tell Gehlot money paid for transfers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday faced an audience of government teachers who flatly admitted that they had to pay money for their transfer between schools. At a state-level function to honour teachers, Gehlot asked if they give money for transfer, to which teachers replied in ''yes''. ''We hear that several times you give money to get transferred. I don't know if this is correct. You people tell, is this correct,'' Gehlot asked.

He said it is ''very sad'' that teachers get the transfer done by paying money. ''If there is a policy on transfers, everyone will come to know when they are to be transferred. Then there will be no circulation of money and need of an MLA to give his recommendation,'' Gehlot said stressing the need for such a policy. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said under the CM’s leadership, the practice will be completely eliminated through a transfer policy. Reacting to the interaction, BJP leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said the the teachers have shown the ''corrupt face of the government to everyone''.

''Teachers are the mirror of society, who can never lie,'' he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)