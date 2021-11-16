Left Menu

Rajasthan: Teachers tell Gehlot money paid for transfers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday faced an audience of government teachers who flatly admitted that they had to pay money for their transfer between schools. You people tell, is this correct, Gehlot asked.He said it is very sad that teachers get the transfer done by paying money.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:15 IST
Rajasthan: Teachers tell Gehlot money paid for transfers
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday faced an audience of government teachers who flatly admitted that they had to pay money for their transfer between schools. At a state-level function to honour teachers, Gehlot asked if they give money for transfer, to which teachers replied in ''yes''. ''We hear that several times you give money to get transferred. I don't know if this is correct. You people tell, is this correct,'' Gehlot asked.

He said it is ''very sad'' that teachers get the transfer done by paying money. ''If there is a policy on transfers, everyone will come to know when they are to be transferred. Then there will be no circulation of money and need of an MLA to give his recommendation,'' Gehlot said stressing the need for such a policy. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said under the CM’s leadership, the practice will be completely eliminated through a transfer policy. Reacting to the interaction, BJP leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, said the the teachers have shown the ''corrupt face of the government to everyone''.

''Teachers are the mirror of society, who can never lie,'' he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021