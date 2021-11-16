Provocative posts on Tripura violence: 3 cases filed against four people in Maha's Latur
Three cases have been registered in the past two days against four people in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly uploading provocative messages and videos on social media with the aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, an official said on Tuesday.
The posts are centred on the October 26 violence in the north-eastern state of Tripura and the protests that took place in some cities of Maharashtra on November 12-13, some of which were marred by stone-pelting incidents, he said.
''On Sunday and Monday, three cases were registered against four people for posting provocative messages on social media. The action has been taken on the directions of Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingale and Additional SP Anurag Jain,'' Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande of the local Crime Branch told PTI.
The three cases were registered in Gandhi Chowk, Swami Vivekanand and Udgir City police stations, he informed.
