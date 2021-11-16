TRS nominates ex-Collector Venkatrami Reddy for MCL post

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 20:49 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI): A day after announcing his resignation as Collector of Siddipet district P Venkatrami Reddy on Tuesday was nominated by the ruling TRS party as one of the its candidates for the biennial elections to six seats of the Legislative Council from Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) quota.

Reddy was in the news earlier when he touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at an official event drawing criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress though he had then said he did so as the CM was like a ''father figure'' to him.

On Monday, Reddy told reporters he chose to quit so as to join the efforts of the chief minister towards the rapid development of the state.

Interestingly, the TRS party also nominated its sitting Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash as one of the candidate for MLC seat. Tuesday is the last day to file nominations in the biennial elections to the Legislative Council by MLAs. Polling would be held on November 29.

The Council poll by MLAs is being held to fill six vacancies caused due to expiry of term of concerned members on June 3 this year.

Besides, Venkatrami Reddy and Prakash, TRS named former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council G Sukhender Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy and T Ravinder Rao.

The state cabinet had earlier recommended Kaushik Reddy for MLC under Governor's quota. However, the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has not cleared his name for the post. Winning all the six seats appear to be a cakewalk for TRS candidates as the party has 101 members in the 119-seat legislative Assembly.

