U.S.-China engagement to intensify - U.S. national security adviser
- Country:
- United States
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said U.S. engagement with China will intensify at multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not veer into conflict. "You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn't veer off into conflict," Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution webinar.
Sullivan spoke hours after the virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jake Sullivan
- China
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Chinese
- Sullivan
- Brookings Institution
- Xi Jinping
ALSO READ
China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts
Missouri man accused in Chinese wife's death set for trial
Health News Roundup: Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents; U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more