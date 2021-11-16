U.S.-China engagement to intensify - U.S. national security adviser

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said U.S. engagement with China will intensify at multiple levels to ensure that competition between the two powers does not veer into conflict. "You will see at multiple levels an intensification of the engagement to ensure that there are guardrails around this competition so that it doesn't veer off into conflict," Sullivan said in a Brookings Institution webinar.

Sullivan spoke hours after the virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

