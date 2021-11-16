Left Menu

Flags be flown at half-mast to honour late FW de Klerk

His foundation, the FW de Klerk Foundation, has announced that De Klerk’s cremation will be held on Sunday, followed by his funeral.


De Klerk passed away at the age of 85 last week following a battle with cancer.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast from sunset tomorrow morning until Sunday evening as a show of respect for the late former President FW de Klerk.





Both ceremonies will be privately held.

In a statement, the Presidency said the government will announce a State memorial service for De Klerk.

"Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate."

De Klerk was State President from 1989 to 1994 and was Deputy President in the democratic dispensation from 1994 to 1996.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

