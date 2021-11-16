Left Menu

Congress leader Sooranadu Rajashekharan files nomination for RS seat from Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:07 IST
Senior Congress leader Sooranadu Rajashekharan on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for contesting the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala.

Rajashekharan submitted his nomination before the Legislative Assembly Secretary here.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran, MLAs A P Anil Kumar, M Vincent, P Ubaidulla, other Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee leaders accompanied Rajashekharan to file the nomination.

Talking to the media after the filing the nomination, Rajashekharan said it was a political decision to contest this election against Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jose K Mani even though the UDF will not win the seat.

''It is a political decision to contest against Jose K Mani, who went to Rajya Sabha from UDF and later cheated the Front and joined hands with the Left Front,'' he said.

KC(M)'s Jose K Mani had on Monday filed his nomination papers for the seat. The seat became vacant when Mani resigned from the same seat after his party shifted alliance to the LDF from the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Mani contested for the state Assembly polls from Pala constituency but lost to Mani C Kappan of NCK.

The last date to submit the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat is November 16. The election will take place on November 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

