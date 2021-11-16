UK PM Johnson proposes banning lawmakers from paid lobbying
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he had written to parliament's speaker to propose lawmakers be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists, after a row over second jobs posing conflicts of interest.
Johnson said the code of conduct for lawmakers should be updated and those who are prioritising their outside interests over their constituents "should be investigated and appropriately punished".
