These are top stories at 9:15 pm: DEL96 PM-2NDLD UP PM opens Purvanchal Expressway, says previous govts reduced eastern UP to poverty, mafia rule Sultanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh of letting poverty and the mafia take over the state’s eastern part, saying that the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development there.

DEL82 SC-LD COMMUNITY KITCHENS Community kitchen scheme: SC says state's first responsibility is to provide food to people dying of hunger, unhappy over Centre’s reply New Delhi: Asserting that a welfare state's first responsibility is to provide food to people ''dying due to hunger'', the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the Centre’s response on framing a pan-India policy to implement the Community Kitchen Scheme and granted it three weeks to hold a meeting with states.

DEL74 KIRPAL-HISTORIC-LGBTQ COMMUNITY SC picking Kirpal as Delhi High Court judge historic, huge, say gay rights activists and others New Delhi: The possibility that India could get its first gay judge with the Supreme Court collegium approving the name of Saurabh Kirpal for the Delhi High Court was widely welcomed on Tuesday, some in the LGBTQ community terming it historic and others describing it as a harbinger of an “unbiased India”. DEL52 KARTARPUR-LD SHAH Kartarpur Sahib corridor to be reopened from Wednesday New Delhi: The Kartarpur Sahib corridor to the most revered shrines of Sikhs located in Pakistan will be reopened from Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

DEL86 DEF-INDIA-PREDATOR-LD DRONES India set to seal USD 3 billion Predator drone deal with US by current fiscal New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) India is set to seal a long-conceived proposal to procure 30 multi-mission armed Predator drones from the US for the three services at an estimated cost of over USD 3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore), official sources said on Tuesday. DEL81 AIR QUALITY-LDALL DELHI Delhi's air quality drops again to severe category; States meet to discuss strategy to check pollution New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the severe category on Tuesday and the Delhi government suggested implementing work from home policy in Delhi-NCR and closing down industries as part of measures to deal with the pollution crisis during a meeting with other northern states.

DEL92 JK-LDALL ENCOUNTER Controversy over Hyderpora encounter; Police claim deceased were OGWs; families deny Srinagar/Jammu: A controversy erupted over the encounter held on Monday near Srinagar following conflicting claims about the two deceased civilians as their family members contested the police's charge that they were ''terror associates'', prompting demands by parties like the PDP and the NC for an impartial probe.

DEL50 PB-LD KARTARPUR Channi welcomes reopening of Kartarpur corridor; Punjab cabinet to visit shrine in Pak Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision of reopening the Kartarpur corridor and said the state cabinet will be part of the ''Jatha'', which will visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18. DEL72 AVI-LD AKASA-AIRCRAFT Akasa Air orders 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to launch service in India New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed new airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing to launch service in India, a statement said on Tuesday.

DEL73 AFGHAN-INDOUS-ENVOY US special envoy for Afghanistan holds talks with NSA, FS New Delhi: Newly-appointed US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Tuesday held separate talks with NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with a broad focus on the latest developments in the war-torn country.

DEL80 DEF-NAVY-AIRCRAFT-CARRIER Indian Navy confident of positive response for third aircraft carrier: Sources New Delhi: The Indian Navy is confident of a positive response from the government on its demand for a third aircraft carrier and the warship will be designed to accommodate both fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

DEL77 LD PRESS DAY Calls for media avoiding sensationalism, checking fake news on National Press Day New Delhi: National Press Day was celebrated on Tuesday with calls for media upholding the cardinal principles of journalism and avoiding sensationalism besides playing a key role in the vibrant democracy of India and also in curbing the menace of fake news.

DEL83 HEALTH-LD-PAVILION-MANDAVIYA Mandaviya cycles to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate health ministry's pavilion at IITF New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Tuesday led a bicycle rally to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the Health Ministry's pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) to raise awareness about lifestyle diseases in view of the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). FOREIGN FGN34 XI-BIDEN-3RDLD MEETING Xi talks tough at summit with Biden; warns of 'playing with fire' over Taiwan Beijing/Washington: Striking a tough posture at the much-awaited virtual summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping said that China will ''certainly defend'' its sovereignty and security interests as he warned that whoever plays with fire over Taiwan's bid for independence will ''get burnt''. By K J M Varma PTI KJ

