Left Menu

Claiming Purvanchal E’way its own project, SP stages its parallel ‘inauguration’

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday carried out a parallel inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by showering flowers over its various stretches and and cycling on them around the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 341-km higway to people.The SP workers staged the show while reiterating its chief Akhilesh Yadavs claim that the project to connect Lucknow to Ballia was first launched by his government.SP works for the public.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:43 IST
Claiming Purvanchal E’way its own project, SP stages its parallel ‘inauguration’
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday carried out a parallel inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by showering flowers over its various stretches and and cycling on them around the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 341-km higway to people.

The SP workers staged the show while reiterating its chief Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that the project to connect Lucknow to Ballia was first launched by his government.

''SP works for the public. The SP workers dedicated the expressway to the public by cycling and showering flowers on the Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

“This will accelerate the progress of Purvanchal (eastern UP). Congratulations and best wishes,” the party said, also uploading the pictures of its workers’ celebration on the occasion.

SP president and former Chief Minister Yadav had on Monday said on Twitter that ''in all the districts through which the 'Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway' is passing, the district committees of the party will inaugurate this public welfare work by showering flowers on the expressway on November 16”. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341-km expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur in Sultanpur where he himself landed in a military transport aircraft on a 3.2-km stretch developed as an emergency air strip for the Indian Air Force.

Apparently peeved after coming to know of Prime Minister Modi plans to land at the expressway’s airstrip for the inauguration, Yadav had on Monday tweeted, “Some people rule only like this by landing their planes on others’ airstrips.” Yadav, who had been assiduously claiming that the foundation stone for the project was first laid by him during his tenure as the UP chief minister, had also shared a picture of a purported newspaper advertisement for the foundation stone laying ceremony by him on December 22, 2016, a Thursday.

After the inauguration ceremony of the expressway on Tuesday, Yadav made another tweet, mocking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showing him showing him walking behind the car of Prime Minister Narndra Modi on the expressway.

''You gave me a good return of all my hospitality and made me undertake a humble march even before the people conferred gthe humiliating fate on me,” Yadav said in his tweet in Hindi, tagging with it a picture of Yogi, seen walking behind the PM’s car.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021