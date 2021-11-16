Left Menu

Cong forms election committee for Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:47 IST
Cong forms election committee for Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday constituted the Pradesh Election Committee for Goa ahead of the assembly elections in the state, with the party's state chief Girish Chodankar being named its chairman.

The committee will have 10 regular members and four special invitees.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Goa with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

The members include Dinesh Gudu Rao, AICC in-charge for party affairs in Goa, former chief minister Digambar Kamat and Alex Sequeira.

Other members of the panel include Reginaldo Lowrenco, Pratap Singh Rane, Francisco Sardinha, Ramakant Khalap, M K Shaikh and Pramod Salgaonkar.

The special invitees to the Goa CEC are Shankar Kirlapalkar, Varad Mardolkar, Beena S Naik and Naushad Choudhary. Assembly polls in the coastal state are slated early next year and the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021