Cong forms election committee for Goa

The Congress on Tuesday constituted the Pradesh Election Committee for Goa ahead of the assembly elections in the state, with the party's state chief Girish Chodankar being named its chairman.

The committee will have 10 regular members and four special invitees.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee of Goa with immediate effect,'' an official communication from the party said.

The members include Dinesh Gudu Rao, AICC in-charge for party affairs in Goa, former chief minister Digambar Kamat and Alex Sequeira.

Other members of the panel include Reginaldo Lowrenco, Pratap Singh Rane, Francisco Sardinha, Ramakant Khalap, M K Shaikh and Pramod Salgaonkar.

The special invitees to the Goa CEC are Shankar Kirlapalkar, Varad Mardolkar, Beena S Naik and Naushad Choudhary. Assembly polls in the coastal state are slated early next year and the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.