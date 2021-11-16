Left Menu

Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan soon: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the cabinet reshuffle in the state will take place soon, amid the clamour to accommodate supporters of his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against him last year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:51 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the cabinet reshuffle in the state will take place soon, amid the clamour to accommodate supporters of his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against him last year. On Thursday last week, Gehlot had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the long-pending demand.

After the meeting, he had said the party's top leadership will decide on it. ''The cabinet reshuffle will take place soon,” Gehlot said while addressing the oath ceremony of the Secretariat Employees' Union. The clamour for the cabinet reshuffle has been increasing for the last several months with the demand to accommodate Pilot's supporters.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independents who support the government and those who defected from the BSP to the Congress also having expectations from the exercise.

At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the CM. There can be a maximum of 30 members in the council of ministers in the state, where the number of MLAs is 200.

Addressing the function, Gehlot also expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases and said people should follow all guidelines.

He said despite economic challenges, every effort has been made to fulfil genuine demands of employees and in future also their interests will be fully taken care of. Gehlot claimed employees in the state get timely salaries and DA. He highlighted the coronavirus management by his government and said despite challenging financial conditions, the state government presented an ''excellent'' budget. The chief minister said delivering good governance has always been his priority.

